2 young children, woman critically hurt in Bronzeville crash

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Two young children and a woman were critically injured Friday morning in a crash on Chicago's South Side, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The crash occurred just before 6:15 a.m. near East 49th Street and South martin Luther King Drive in the city's Bronzeville neighborhood, CFD officials said in a tweet.

A 3-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy were transported in critical condition to Comer Children's Hospital, where the boy's condition stabilized. A 23-year-old woman was transported in critical condition to University of Chicago Medical Center, where her condition stabilized, fire officials said.

CFD officials said one person refused medical treatment.

There is no word yet on what caused the crash, or if any other vehicles were involved.

ABC7 Eyewitness News will update this story as more details are made available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crashchild injuredwoman injuredChicagoBronzeville
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Sen. Durbin to meet with children separated from parents at border
Chicago Weather: Flash Flood Watch in effect Friday
Man allegedly chops off wife's arm in Brooklyn
$1 home for sale in Texas, with a catch
Eating pasta doesn't increase chances of weight gain, study says
Woman killed in River North after stolen Jeep fleeing police strikes taxi ID'd
14-year-old North Lawndale twins graduate from 8th grade, overcome struggles
Man fatally shot on I-55 ID'd; SB lanes reopened
Show More
'Roseanne' spinoff approved - minus Roseanne Barr
First lady's 'I don't care' jacket causes a stir during border visit
NBA Draft 2018: Wendell Carter Jr. is Chicago Bulls' 1st pick
VIDEO: Truck rampage ends with fiery crash in Australia
More News