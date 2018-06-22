2 young children, woman critically hurt in Bronzeville crash

Two young children and a woman were critically injured Friday morning in a crash on Chicago's South Side, according to the Chicago Fire Department.The crash occurred just before 6:15 a.m. near East 49th Street and South martin Luther King Drive in the city's Bronzeville neighborhood, CFD officials said in a tweet.A 3-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy were transported in critical condition to Comer Children's Hospital, where the boy's condition stabilized. A 23-year-old woman was transported in critical condition to University of Chicago Medical Center, where her condition stabilized, fire officials said.CFD officials said one person refused medical treatment.There is no word yet on what caused the crash, or if any other vehicles were involved.ABC7 Eyewitness News will update this story as more details are made available.