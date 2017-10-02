20 killed, 100 injured in Las Vegas shooting; 'lone wolf' suspect dead

By ABC7.com staff
LAS VEGAS --
At least 20 people were killed and 100 injured in a mass shooting at a country music festival at the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas.

The lone suspect was killed in an engagement with Las Vegas officers, police confirmed in a briefing held around 1:30 a.m.

They described the suspect as a "lone wolf" and do not believe there are other suspects involved. Law enforcement sources told ABC News identified the suspect as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock. The suspect was described as a local of the Las Vegas area and officials do not believe he is connected with terrorism groups.

"We are pretty confident that there is no longer a threat," said Sheriff Joseph Lombardo with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

WATCH LIVE: ABC News Special Report on the Las Vegas mass shooting

Police were actively searching for a woman described as an associate of the suspect.

The associate was identified as Marilou Danley. She is an Asian woman, about 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing about 111 pounds. Police are trying to locate her and described her as a companion traveling with the suspect.

Marilou Danley, a person of interest in the mass shooting that left at least 20 people dead in Las Vegas is seen in this undated image.



Police are also looking for two vehicles registered to the suspect. There were described as a Hyundai Tucson with Nevada plate 114-B40 and a Chrysler Pacific Touring minivan with Nevada plate 19D401.



The Route 91 country music festival was taking place at the Mandalay. Hundreds of people were seen fleeing the area.

The shooting took place at the end of a performance by Jason Aldean. The singer was not injured in the shooting.

Witnesses reported hearing possibly hundreds of shots fired in multiple rapid-succession bursts, believed to be from an automatic weapon. Multiple ambulances were flooding the area to help victims.

At least two people were killed and 24 injured in a mass shooting at a country music festival at the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas.



The muzzle flashes were seen from the upper floors of the Mandalay Bay, witnesses said.

Authorities shut down part of the Las Vegas Strip and the 15 Freeway.

Witnesses said they saw at least one officer possibly injured in the incident.

A groundstop was initiated for Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport for departing and arriving flights.

One witness filmed the reaction of people nearby as shots were fired at a Las Vegas concert.



There were multiple reports of other active shooters at other hotels on the Strip. Police said those were false reports. There were no other shooters and no explosives, police said. The only explosives were those used by the SWAT officers to enter the suspect's hotel room, police said.

The Bakersfield police department said several of its officers were off-duty attending the concert and at least one was struck by a bullet. The officer was being treated at a hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman tweeted a brief statement: "Pray for Las Vegas. Thank you to all our first responders out there now."

DEVELOPING: We will provide updates as more details become available.

