Because just like ComEd, you're interested in finding and celebrating the Chicagoland girls that will become our future STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) STARS.
We're ready for the 2018 ComEd Icebox Derby... are you?
WHAT IS THE COMED ICEBOX DERBY?
The ComEd Icebox Derby is a community program through which ComEd invites young women from all over the Chicagoland area to turn recycled refrigerators into electric and solar-powered racecars - learning and getting hands on experience in STEM.
The students are mentored by female ComEd engineers along the way. And at the end of the program they race each other for additional scholarship funds and the STEM Cup at our upcoming ComEd Icebox Derby race day event.
Check out a video recap of the 2017 ComEd Icebox Derby:
WHY?
Because nurturing STEM interest in the young women of Chicago is important!
As a STEM-focused company, ComEd is committed to investing in the future generation of innovators while bridging the gender gap that persists in STEM fields.
These girls are our workforce of the future!
WHAT DO THE GIRLS GET OUT OF IT?
Every girl who completes the Icebox Derby program will receive a scholarship of $1,500.
The girls will also be provided the opportunity to win tablets at each of the 'Build Days' by winning STEM themed challenges. These challenges further their exposure to STEM STARS (like the female drone pilots from ComEd) and show how they can be part of the workforce of the future.
They also get...
o Robotic field trips
o Media events
o Supplier visits
o Learning sessions with mentors
Plus participants will have the opportunity to learn about renewable energy through the lens of solar power, as each racecar is partially powered by solar panels.
The Icebox Derby is just one of the many ways ComEd is focused on leveraging solar power and other renewable resources to drive the clean energy future across Illinois and build a balanced workforce.
TELL ME ABOUT THE GRAND PRIX RACE
The program culminates in a grand prix race which this year will be held in Daley Plaza on Saturday, August 4 at 12:00 p.m. CT.
HOW CAN I PARTICIAPTE IF I CAN'T GO ON AUGUST 4th?
If you can't make it out to the event, you can still get in on the action by following the following hashtags on your favorite social media:
o #ComEdIceboxDerby
o #IceboxDerby
We'll also be showing the events on Facebook Live.
And you can always get the latest information at www.IceboxDerby.com.
CAN MY DAUGHTER PARTICIPATE THIS YEAR?
Unfortunately the program is already under way for 2018.
But if you'd like your daughter to be involved in 2019, please see www.iceboxderby later this fall for information about the next year.
OTHER FAQs
What is STEM?
STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math and their correlating academic disciplines.
When will the actual ComEd Icebox Derby race take place?
Saturday, August 4th, 2018 @ 12p.
Where will the actual ComEd Icebox Derby race take place?
Daley Plaza (50 W Washington Street, Chicago, IL 60602)
How long will the race day events be?
The 2018 ComEd Icebox Derby will last approximately 3 hours.
How are the winners determined?
The teams that cross the finish link in the shortest total time based on completing the preliminary race heat as well as the correct completion of the STEM challenges. One final grand prize championship three-lap race will be conducted between the vehicles of the two teams that win a preliminary race heat.
I have way more questions...
And we have answers. For a more detailed FAQ you can click here.
ANYTHING ELSE?
We could always use your fridge for 2019!
The Icebox Derby turns recycled refrigerators into race cars. You can turn YOURS into cash! Just say when and we'll pay you to recycle your old fridge or freezer. We'll even pick it up for you...for FREE as long as you're ComEd residential delivery service customer.
Learn more here.
See everyone at the ComEd Icebox Derby race day on August 4th!