22 hurt when night club floor collapses in Tenerife, Spain

EMBED </>More Videos

Spanish authorities say that 22 people were hurt on the island of Tenerife when the floor of a night club collapsed. (WLS)

MADRID --
Spanish authorities say that 22 people were hurt on the island of Tenerife when the floor of a night club collapsed and sent the revelers plunging into the basement.

Emergency services for the Canary Islands say that the people fell "about one story" into the basement early Sunday after a hole of approximately four square meters (43 square foot) opened in the floor.

Emergency services say that two of those hurt suffered serious injuries including broken legs and ankles.

Known for its warm climate and beaches, Tenerife is a popular holiday destination for many European tourists. Along with Spaniards, authorities say that the injured include two Frenchmen, a Belgian woman and a Romanian man.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
collapsenightclubu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Bonnie Liltz, mother who killed disabled daughter, commits suicide
Fire destroys businesses in Midlothian strip mall
Man shot on Tri-State Tollway in Alsip
Pastor charged with killing family on Thanksgiving
Actress Naya Rivera charged with domestic battery
Woman gets birthday flowers, card from deceased father
Ariz. woman killed in Antioch Township hit-and-run crash
6 dead, 30 wounded in Thanksgiving weekend shootings across Chicago
Show More
Boy, 12, reported missing from Far South Side
Conyers steps aside as ranking member of Judiciary Committee
New career academy opens to benefit adults with disabilities
Big savings for Cyber Monday
More News
Top Video
Fire destroys businesses in Midlothian strip mall
Newsviews: Renew Woodlawn
New career academy opens to benefit adults with disabilities
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video