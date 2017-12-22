Elderly couple said 60 pounds of pot was for Christmas presents

An elderly couple had an interesting excuse for the sixty pounds of marijuana police found in their car. (CNN)

YORK, Neb. --
They told cops it was intended for Christmas presents.

Authorities said that 83-year-old Patrick Jiron and his 80-year-old wife, Barbara Jiron, were pulled over in York, Nebraska.

When officers said they smelled marijuana, the couple admitted they were carrying contraband.

That's when deputies found the cannabis, along with several containers of concentrated THC.

The couple said they planned to "distribute the marijuana to family and friends as Christmas gifts."

They were cited on charges of possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver and for not having a drug tax stamp.

Barbara was not arrested, but Patrick was. He's now out on bond.

The marijuana had an estimated street value of over $300,000.
