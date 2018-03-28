2nd person charged after Facebook video showed baby smoking marijuana

Allan Maldonado

RALEIGH, N.C. --
A second person has been charged after a video on Facebook showed a baby smoking marijuana.

The 20-year-old mother of the 1-year-old baby was arrested last week.

EMBED More News Videos

Brianna Ashanti Lofton is facing multiple charges.



Now 18-year-old Allan Maldonado is also facing charges of contributing to the delinquency of a child and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance.

The arrest warrant states that Maldonado "knowingly...caused, encourage and aid..." the child to smoke a marijuana blunt.

A version of the video that's received more than 1 million views was posted by a user who urged the mother's arrest.

The Raleigh Police Department has arrested the mother of the baby seen smoking in a viral video on Facebook.



The 10-second video showed the hand of an adult off-screen holding what appeared to be a cigarillo to the child's lips. The child then appeared to inhale and puff smoke.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
raleigh newscrimeu.s. & worldNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mother charged after fatal Gary fire denied bond
Man, 34, charged with stealing ambulance outside St. Bernard Hospital
Mother charged with murder after kids found dead in car seats
Snapchat videos show baby covered in feces at Texas daycare
Former Madigan campaign worker calls for ethics instigation into Alderman Quinn
John Paul Stevens, retired SCOTUS justice, calls for Second Amendment repeal
Mega Millions climbs list of largest jackpots in history
Walmart to remove Cosmo magazine from checkout aisle
Show More
Corey Feldman says he was hospitalized after being stabbed
Dodger Stadium flooded with sewage after pipe bursts
Law enforcement veteran to lead Chicago police watchdog agency
Man arrested with arsenal claims he was on secret mission, police say
Metra UP-North trains delayed after person arrested at Evanston station
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowstorm hits Chicago area
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
More Photos