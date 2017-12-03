3 airlifted after crash on I-65 in Jasper County

Three people had to be airlifted after a Saturn and truck crashed on I-65 near the Fair Oaks exit Saturday night, police said. (Indiana State Police)

Three people, including a Chicago man, had to be airlifted to hospitals after they were injured in a crash on I-65 in Jasper County, Ind. Saturday night, Indiana State Police said.

The crash occurred at about 11 p.m. on I-65 near the Fair Oaks exit.. A Saturn driven by a 25-year-old Chicago man with two passengers, a 36-year-old woman from Indianapolis and 7-year-old boy, inside left the roadway and entered the median while traveling north on I-65, police said.

The Saturn then crossed back into the northbound lanes and was struck by a truck traveling in the right lane, police said. The crash caused the car to spin out into a ditch.

The driver and woman were seriously injured and airlifted to Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn. The boy was transported to Franciscan Health Hospital in Rensselaer, Ind. The boy was later airlifted to Comer Children's Hospital in Chicago with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck was not injured.
