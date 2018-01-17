3 arrested after couple found bound, executed during apparent break-in

SPRING, Texas --
Three men have been identified as the suspects in the execution-style killing of a Spring couple.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office identified the suspects as Aakiel Kendrick, 23; Khari Kendrick, 21; and Erick Peralta, 20. According to the sheriff's office, one of the suspects confessed to his role in the murder of Bao and Jenny Lam inside their home.

Investigators said the couple was ambushed at their home at the Northgate Forest subdivision last Thursday. Earlier this week, the sheriff's office released surveillance video of two men who were seen walking in that area around that time.

In the video, two men are seen arriving in a black 2007 to 2014 Lincoln Navigator. The driver parks the vehicle in the turnaround, and then both men can be seen walking up the street before crawling under the gate.

During a news conference Wednesday, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the Lincoln vehicle did not belong to the suspects and were most likely used in other crimes.

The Lams' bodies were found inside their home on Saturday after a welfare check call by family.
Deputies believe the Lams were ambushed inside their garage, and then forced inside their home by their killers.
Investigators said the husband and wife were found with their hands and feet bound, and both died from gunshot wounds.

All three suspects were booked into the Harris County Jail.

"I want to thank the Harris County community for helping our dedicated investigators bring justice to the Lam family and get these dangerous criminals off our st! reets," said Sheriff Gonzalez. "We join the Lam family in grieving our entire community's loss."

(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
