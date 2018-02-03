  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

3 arrested in thwarted Streeterville carjacking; aftermath caught on tape

A would-be carjacker was stopped in his tracks by the man he was trying to steal from.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Police say three arrests have been made Saturday after a stolen car involved in the attempted carjacking was found.

The carjacking takedown happened in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood Friday night.

No charges have been filed as of Saturday morning for the teen suspect.

The car's owner she says she's from the area and had heard about recent carjackings.

Around 7 p.m. Friday, the victim and her boyfriend were checking into the Doubletree hotel when someone attempted to steal her car.

The victim's boyfriend yanked the suspect out of the car and held him down. But his nearby accomplices waiting in another vehicle tried to intervene. That's when a man in a wheelchair tried to block their way.

"Really thankful that people care to stop and help," said victim Sherry Randle. 'Yeah I am kinda shaken up about it. It angers me. But I'm just glad everybody's OK."

As police led the teen away in handcuffs he seemed to threaten others, warning people not to stay at that hotel.
