3 CFD divers injured while searching for boater in Chicago River

Three members of the Chicago Fire Department's dive team were injured while searching for a missing boater Monday.The boater, a 28-year-old man, fell overboard in the Chicago River near Ashland Avenue at approximately 8 p.m. Officials said crews lost communication with one of the divers during the rescue operation.Officials said two of the injured dive team members were taken to Northwestern Medical Center in in good condition. The final member was critically injured and taken to Stroger Hospital, according to officials.The boater is still missing.