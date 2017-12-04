3 charged after skimming device found at Libertyville bank

Police said three people were charged following an investigation into a skimming device found at a bank in north suburban Libertyville.Police said the device was installed at the Libertyville Bank and Trust in the 500-block of Hurlburt Court for approximately 12 hours in late August. In that time, 19 credit cards were compromised and $3,800 was taken, police said.Police collected video surveillance, and arrested Dorin Marchidan, 47; Adrian Popa, 48; and Alin Doina, 48, all of Elk Grove Village. The three are allegedly linked to several other similar incidents in the Chicago area.All three are charged with one count each of felony Continuing Financial Crimes Enterprise, according to police. Doina was released after posting $10,000 while Popa and Marchidan remain in custody, police said.