BRENHAM, Texas --Three employees have been charged with murder in connection to the death of a disabled woman discovered unresponsive in the back of a van in July.
Officials have charged Sylvia Pratt, Charlotte Washington and Lecreshia Miles with murder. All three were employees at the Brenham State Supported Living Center.
According to investigators, Amy Parrish went missing on Tuesday, July 11. After an extensive search, Parrish was discovered unresponsive inside the back of a van used to transport residents, according to a statement given to Eyewitness News by the Texas Health and Humans Services Commission.
Employees started CPR, and Parrish was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was then pronounced dead.
"Our residents are like family to us, and this is incredibly upsetting to everyone," Carrie Williams, Chief Press Officer with Texas HHSC, said in July.
Williams initially said the incident appeared to be an accident.
It's not clear how long Parrish was in the van, how she got there, if the doors were unlocked or if she got in herself.
According to officials, Parrish was a resident of the facility since May 10, 1976.