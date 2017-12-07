3 employees charged with murder after woman left in living center van

EMBED </>More Videos

3 charged with murder after woman left in van of living center.

BRENHAM, Texas --
Three employees have been charged with murder in connection to the death of a disabled woman discovered unresponsive in the back of a van in July.

Officials have charged Sylvia Pratt, Charlotte Washington and Lecreshia Miles with murder. All three were employees at the Brenham State Supported Living Center.

According to investigators, Amy Parrish went missing on Tuesday, July 11. After an extensive search, Parrish was discovered unresponsive inside the back of a van used to transport residents, according to a statement given to Eyewitness News by the Texas Health and Humans Services Commission.

Employees started CPR, and Parrish was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was then pronounced dead.

"Our residents are like family to us, and this is incredibly upsetting to everyone," Carrie Williams, Chief Press Officer with Texas HHSC, said in July.

Williams initially said the incident appeared to be an accident.

It's not clear how long Parrish was in the van, how she got there, if the doors were unlocked or if she got in herself.

According to officials, Parrish was a resident of the facility since May 10, 1976.

Related Topics:
murderelderly womanu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
White ex-cop gets 20 years in murder of unarmed black motorist
Tourists robbed at knifepoint on Lower Wacker Drive
Sen. Al Franken announces resignation following allegations of sexual misconduct
Body found in burning donation box in Uptown, police say
Single mom of 2 fatally shot in possible road rage incident
Chipotle is literally giving away queso
Elgin police: Woman charged with DUI after car ends up in pond
Illinois Rep. Jeanne Ives calls for repeal of sanctuary state law
Show More
Body of woman who disappeared after Tinder date found
Man charged in carjacking of Chicago Tribune crime reporter
CPD officer shot while chasing suspect on the run
Police: NC man raped child more than 20 times
2 students killed in shooting at New Mexico high school: Police
More News
Top Video
Congress poised to dodge shutdown deadline, but another looms
Sen. Al Franken announces resignation following allegations of sexual misconduct
Elgin police: Woman charged with DUI after car ends up in pond
4 shot near Wilson CTA station in Uptown
More Video