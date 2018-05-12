  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

3 critically injured after SUV hits utility pole in South Loop

Three people were injured after an SUV slammed into a utility pole in the South Loop. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Three people were critically injured in a crash in the South Loop Saturday morning.

Chicago police, and firefighters responded to the scene in the 100-block of West Cermak Road at about 2:30 a.m.

An SUV was traveling south at a high rate of speed on Clark Street and was attempting to make a left turn onto Cermak Road when it slammed into a utility pole, police said. The pole was snapped in half and part of it fell over the roadway.

The victims were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.
