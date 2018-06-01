3 firefighters hurt in West Town blaze

EMBED </>More Videos

Three Chicago firefighters required medical attention Friday morning during their response to an apartment fire in the city's West Town neighborhood. (WLS)

Cate Cauguiran
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Three Chicago firefighters were hospitalized Friday morning after battling an apartment fire in the city's West Town neighborhood.

All three are expected to be okay. Two firefighters suffered shortness of breath due to heat-related issues and a third injured his shoulder.

The heat from the flames combined with hotter temperatures were a major challenge for firefighters in this incident.

The fire started at a two-story building on West Grand Avenue between North Racine Avenue and North May Street. Approximately 120 firefighters responded to the scene around 1:30 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy flames on the second floor of the building. Those flames spread to the fourth story of the building next door. Both buildings sustained extensive damage.

Officials said there were seven people who either lived or worked inside the two buildings. The Red Cross was on the scene early Friday morning, offering assistance to those who needed it.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
apartment firefirefighter injuredchicago fire departmentWest TownChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Boy, 7, struck by stray bullet in Bucktown; Man fatally shot in 1st murder of June
White Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar on life after surviving brain hemorrhage
Free donuts! National Doughnut Day deals, freebies
Firefighters battle blaze off Bishop Ford for hours
Police fatally shoot woman accused of stabbing therapist in her office
YouTube shooter visited campus day before shooting
NFL player pays student's airport luggage fee so she doesn't miss flight
Frankfort contractor finishes job, accused of not finishing others, under police investigation
Show More
Woman says thief snatched phone as she sat in car downtown
2 young girls sexually abused while sleeping in Lincoln Park home invasions
Police: Man safe after threatening to jump from building in South Loop
More News