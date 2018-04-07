3 firefighters injured in Brighton Park fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Three firefighters were injured in a fire at bakery in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
Three firefighters were injured in a fire at bakery in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The three were taken to hospitals early Saturday for injuries from the fire at 41st Street and Sacramento.

Shortly after midnight, emergency responders were called to fire at Chris's Bakery at 3000 W. 41st St., Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said.

Three firefighters who entered the building suffered burns and were transported in good condition to hospitals, Merritt said.

Two of the injured firefighters were expected to be released Saturday morning, Merritt said. One was expected to stay the night for treatment.

No one else was injured in the blaze.

Fire officials are investigating.

WLS-TV contributed to this report.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
building firefirefighter injuredfirefightersfireBrighton ParkChicago
Top Stories
Parents of student shot by U of C police: 'That's not the son I know'
Illinois State Trooper injured in multi-vehicle Dan Ryan accident
Extra-alarm blaze, explosions collapse roof of Bridgeport recycling plant
14 killed as truck plows into bus carrying Canadian hockey team
Backpage.com shutdown by FBI, seized by feds
Music therapy aids teens' healing journey
Rauner signs law easing licensing for out-of-state teachers
Woman shoots dog to break up fight
Show More
Video shows hit-and-run that injured man on Southwest Side
Berwyn carjacking leads to police chase
9-day sit-in at Howard University ends
Brothers who killed parents burst into tears during emotional reunion in prison
More News