3 firefighters injured in Brighton Park fire

Three firefighters were injured in a fire at bakery in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.The three were taken to hospitals early Saturday for injuries from the fire at 41st Street and Sacramento.Shortly after midnight, emergency responders were called to fire at Chris's Bakery at 3000 W. 41st St., Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said.Three firefighters who entered the building suffered burns and were transported in good condition to hospitals, Merritt said.Two of the injured firefighters were expected to be released Saturday morning, Merritt said. One was expected to stay the night for treatment.No one else was injured in the blaze.Fire officials are investigating.