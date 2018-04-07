3 found dead on charter bus in Rockford

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Rockford police are investigating a suspected triple homicide that happened on a private charter bus early Saturday morning.

Around 3:25 a.m., Rockford police were called to the 400 block of North Springfield Avenue to investigate a report of multiple people being shot. Police said they found three victims dead inside a bus that had been privately rented on Friday.

The victims have not yet been identified.

Police said a person on the bus shot the three victims in the area of Auburn Street and Johnston Avenue. The bus then traveled to Springfield Avenue, a short distance from Auburn Street, where the driver called 911 and later spoke with authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or Crimestoppers at 815-963-7867.
