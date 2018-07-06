3 girls, ages 5, 8 and 14, missing from Albany Park

Police are seeking the public's help in located three girls reported missing from the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Three girls, ages 5, 8, and 14, were reported missing from Chicago's Northwest Side. They haven't been seen since Thursday afternoon.

Ashley Vinansaca, 5, and Leslie Vinansaca, 8, are sisters. They were last seen with their cousin, 14-year-old Asmin Martinez, around 1 p.m. in the 4700-block of North Spaulding Avenue in the city's Albany Park neighborhood.

The three girls may have been headed to the 6400-block of South Artesian Avenue in Chicago's Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side to visit a friend, police said. They may have used public transportation.

Asmin was last seen wearing torn jeans and white gym shoes. She is 5 ft. 3 in. tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion.

Leslie was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, black shorts and white gym shoes. She is 4 ft. 7 in. tall and weighs 80 pounds. She has brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion.

Ashley was last seen wearing a dark t-shirt with a white striped collar and white lettering that says, "Official", "Number 10" and "Athletics". She is 4 ft. tall and weighs 40 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts should call the Area North Special Victims Unit at 312-744-8266.
