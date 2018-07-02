Three girls were among six people shot on Chicago's West Side Sunday night, police said.Three suspects in a black sedan were traveling east in the 3400-block of West Walnut Street and shots were fired from inside the sedan at about 9:54 p.m., police said.Six people were wounded and three of the victims, girls ages 5, 14 and 15, were sitting in a parked car with a relative when they were shot, police said. They were not the intendent targets of the shooting, police said.The 5-year-old girl was taken to Stroger Hospital in stable condition with a wound to her arm; the 14-year-old girl was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition with wounds to the chest, arm and abdomen and the 15-year-old girl was shot in the thigh and transported in good condition to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center.The other three victims, a 26-year-old man, a 17-year-old boy and a 20-year-old woman, were on foot outside when they were shot, police said. The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition with a wound to the foot; the woman was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition with wounds to the chest and arm and the man was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition with a wound to the thigh.Police said the man, woman and boy are documented gang members."This is a historical gang conflict and the senseless gun violence that's occurring over here catches another family in its crosshairs," said Chicago Police Deputy Chief Al Nagode."As you can see, there has been another, I call it terrorist attack, in the city of Chicago with this gun violence that is out of control," said community activist Andrew Holmes.The suspects' vehicle was last seen going north on Homan Avenue after the shooting.No one is in custody and Area North Detectives are investigating.