3 girls injured in drive-by shooting describe frightening ordeal

CHICAGO (WLS) --Innocent victims who were caught in a drive-by shooting spoke to Eyewitness News about what happened and the terror they felt when someone opened fire on them.
The girls and their mother were caught in the shooting Sunday night in East Garfield Park.
The family has seen surveillance video that captured the shooting and said it's difficult for them to watch it all unfold, but they're thankful that they all survived.
WATCH: East Garfield Park shooting captured on camera
"I just want them to know they changed our lives forever," victim Mahogany Sykes said.
A quick run to the store to pick up snacks turned into the worst moment of their lives as the family forced to take cover during a barrage of gunshots.
Six people were injured in the drive-by shooting on West Walnut Street, including 15-year-old Sykes and her two younger siblings, ages 14 and 5.
"I see the guy kind of halfway out the window and I see the gun come out and I just remember my arm go numb," said Mya Sykes.
"When I looked back, I saw the guy and the gun but his face was covered. I can't tell who he was," said their mother, Taina Lopez.
Lopez rushed them to the hospital.
"I instantly drove to the ER. I put on my hazards as I was driving, honking the horn. I was just hitting the gas," she recalled.
They're now all out of the hospital and expected to make a full recovery. Police say the children were not the intended targets.
The family just moved in the neighborhood a few months ago. Now they're afraid to go back.
"We shouldn't have had to deal with this because we didn't choose this lifestyle. Some people choose it and we didn't. We are just innocent people who got hurt by it," Mahogany Sykes said.
The family has set up a Go Fund Me page for medical expenses. Police say they're still searching for the shooter.
Police also said two of the six people shot in the incident are documented gang members. That area has a lot of gang activity.
The department's mobile gang unit was on the block just a day before the shooting.