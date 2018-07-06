3 girls missing from Albany Park; 'Please bring them back to me,' mother pleads

EMBED </>More Videos

Three girls, ages 5, 8, and 14, were reported missing from Chicago's Northwest Side. They haven't been seen since Thursday afternoon. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The mother of two young girls reported missing from Chicago's Northwest Side made a desperate plea Friday morning for her daughters' safe return.

"I just want my daughters back," Anai Lopez said, sobbing. "They are so small. They don't know what to do. I'm sure they are scared, without eating or nothing. I just want them back."

Lopez told ABC 7 Eyewitness News her two girls, 5-year-old Ashley Vinansaca and 8-year-old Leslie Vinansaca, spent the Fourth of July holiday with their father in the 4700-block of North Spaulding Avenue in Chicago's Albany Park neighborhood.

Lopez said he went to work Thursday morning and left the two girls behind with his mother and his 14-year-old niece, Asmin Martinez, who the family has had trouble with before.

The family said Asmin managed to escape a locked window around 1 p.m. Thursday and took her young cousins out of the house without permission.

Lopez said she has no idea where they have been or why the teen took her daughters.

"Bring my daughters, please. You know they hurt so much. I know they want me. Please bring them back to me. I don't want nothing to happen them," Lopez said, through tears.

The three girls may have been headed to the 6400-block of South Artesian Avenue in Chicago's Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side to visit a friend, police said. They may have used public transportation.

A resident called police to say they spotted the girls in the area Friday morning. But as of 11 a.m., the family and investigators said the girls had not been found.

Asmin was last seen wearing torn jeans and white gym shoes. She is 5 ft. 3 in. tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion.

Leslie was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, black shorts and white gym shoes. She is 4 ft. 7 in. tall and weighs 80 pounds. She has brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion.
Ashley was last seen wearing a dark t-shirt with a white striped collar and white lettering that says, "Official", "Number 10" and "Athletics". She is 4 ft. tall and weighs 40 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts should call the Area North Special Victims Unit at 312-744-8266.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing childrenmissing girlmissing teenagerChicagoAlbany Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Girl, 5, dies in possible murder-suicide in Douglas Park, police say
Man calls police over black neighbor, baby at pool
Chris Brown arrested after concert in Florida
Naperville Ribfest 2018: Rob Elgas judges rib competition
CDC: Vegetable trays linked to more than 200 illnesses
Whataburger attack: Teen's 'Make America Great Again' hat stolen; man arrested
Woman names baby for 2 killed in Rock Island accident
US Army quietly discharging immigrant recruits promised path to citizenship
Show More
Man admits to 'dating' 11-year-old, faces sex assault charges
Authorities: Bartlett pair charged in bank robbery spree used stolen AK-47
Man killed when tire hits car on NY highway
Injured dog left to die, wrapped in sheet; SPCA investigating
More News