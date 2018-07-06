3 girls missing from Albany Park; 'Please bring them back to me,' mother pleads

The mother of two young girls reported missing from Chicago's Northwest Side made a desperate plea Friday morning for her daughters' safe return."I just want my daughters back," Anai Lopez said, sobbing. "They are so small. They don't know what to do. I'm sure they are scared, without eating or nothing. I just want them back."Lopez told ABC 7 Eyewitness News her two girls, 5-year-old Ashley Vinansaca and 8-year-old Leslie Vinansaca, spent the Fourth of July holiday with their father in the 4700-block of North Spaulding Avenue in Chicago's Albany Park neighborhood.Lopez said he went to work Thursday morning and left the two girls behind with his mother and his 14-year-old niece, Asmin Martinez, who the family has had trouble with before.The family said Asmin managed to escape a locked window around 1 p.m. Thursday and took her young cousins out of the house without permission.Lopez said she has no idea where they have been or why the teen took her daughters."Bring my daughters, please. You know they hurt so much. I know they want me. Please bring them back to me. I don't want nothing to happen them," Lopez said, through tears.The three girls may have been headed to the 6400-block of South Artesian Avenue in Chicago's Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side to visit a friend, police said. They may have used public transportation.A resident called police to say they spotted the girls in the area Friday morning. But as of 11 a.m., the family and investigators said the girls had not been found.Asmin was last seen wearing torn jeans and white gym shoes. She is 5 ft. 3 in. tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion.Leslie was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, black shorts and white gym shoes. She is 4 ft. 7 in. tall and weighs 80 pounds. She has brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion.Ashley was last seen wearing a dark t-shirt with a white striped collar and white lettering that says, "Official", "Number 10" and "Athletics". She is 4 ft. tall and weighs 40 pounds.Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts should call the Area North Special Victims Unit at 312-744-8266.