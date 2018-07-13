3 hospitalized after Chatham fire

A fire early Friday sent three people to hospitals from the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
A fire early Friday sent three people to hospitals from the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

Fire crews responded to a three-story apartment building at 8039 S. Martin Luther King Drive, according to Chicago Fire Media.

Two residents were taken to hospitals in serious condition, according to the department. One firefighter was taken to a hospital for a minor injury.

Three other people involved in the blaze declined medical attention. The fire was put out by 2 a.m., according to the department.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
