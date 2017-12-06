3 in custody in Bridgeport carjacking of Chicago Tribune crime reporter

A 29-year-old female Chicago Tribune reporter was carjacked Dec. 4, 2017 outside a Dunkin' Donuts in the city's Bridgeport neighborhood. (WLS)

Sun-Times Media Wire
CHICAGO --
Three people have been taken into custody for carjacking a Chicago Tribune crime reporter early Monday in the Bridgeport neighborhood on the South Side.

The reporter was sitting in the parked, late-model Chevrolet Malibu sedan about 2:30 a.m. in a parking lot in the 700 block of West 31st Street when two males approached the vehicle, according to Chicago police and Dan Haar, breaking news editor at the Tribune.

One of the suspects tapped on the driver-side window and told her to get out of the car, police said. She complied, and the duo got inside the Malibu and drove off, heading west on 31st Street, police said.

The Malibu was a Tribune company car, Haar said. The reporter was not injured.

Police said the reporter told them the carjackers did not display or imply they had a weapon.

Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted Wednesday morning that three people of interest - one adult and two juveniles - were taken into custody overnight by 19th District officers who spotted the car and pulled the driver over in a Mariano's parking lot on Lawrence Avenue.

Charges were pending.

WLS-TV contributed to this report.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2017.)
Trump to declare Jerusalem capital of Israel: White House officials
2 killed after natural gas pipeline explodes near Nachusa in Lee Co.
Wisconsin food stamp users to be drug tested
Lost dog dodges Chicago traffic, finds her way to doggie daycare
