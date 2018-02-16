3 injured in accidental shooting at Hyatt Regency Hotel in Chicago, police say

Three people were injured when a gun accidentally discharged inside a hotel in downtown Chicago Friday morning, police said. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Police are searching for a suspect after three people were injured in an accidental shooting inside a hotel in downtown Chicago Friday morning.

A 24-year-old man was checking out of the Hyatt Regency Hotel at 151 East Wacker when a gun fell and accidentally discharged around 10 a.m., police said.

"An individual who spent the night int he hotel was checking out, at which time a firearm fell out of his pocket onto the floor, striking the tile," said Commander Michael Piggott, Chicago Police Department.

Police say fragments, possibly from the tile, struck three people. They were taken to local hospitals and are expected to be fine.

"The individual fled the scene. We are actively looking for him at this time. There is no need for concern. We don't believe there is any danger to the public. He has been identified. We have his identification ," Piggott said.

Police said the suspect ran away from police and fled in a vehicle.

"He was running away from security trying to get out. He was trying to just get out," said Rebecca Hickey, a witness.

A gun was recovered on Lower Wacker Drive, but police have yet to determine if it is the weapon that belongs to the suspect.

Police have not named the suspect, but said he is from the south suburbs.
