Sources tell ABC affiliate WJLA that three people have been shot. One of the three injured is the shooter and a school resource officer responded to the threat, WJLA reports.
St. Mary's Couty Sheriff spokeswoman Cpl. Julie Yingling says there have been injuries, but she didn't know how many or the severity. She said she had "no information" about potential fatalities.
There has been a Shooting at Great Mills High School. The school is on lock down the event is contained, the Sheriff's office is on the scene additional information to follow.— SMCPS_MD (@SMCPS_MD) March 20, 2018
Parents/Guardians should go to Leonardtown HS for reunification with GMHS students
The St. Mary's County Public Schools said situation was "contained" after the shooting at Great Mills High School, which has about 1,600 students and is near the Patuxent River Naval Air Station, about 65 miles (104 kilometers) southeast of Washington.
The county sheriff said deputies are on the scene, and told parents or guardians to stay away, urging them to go instead to Leonardtown High School to reunite with Great Mills students there. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweeted that its agents are going to the scene.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Rep. Steny Hoyer tweeted that they're monitoring reports and urged people to follow the instructions of local law enforcement at the scene.
WLS-TV contributed to this report