3 killed, 1 critically injured in I-57 crash on Far South Side

Authorities investigate a fatal crash on the northbound lanes of I-57 near 107th Street Saturday morning. (Captured News)

Megan Hickey
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Three people were killed and another critically injured in a crash on I-57 on the Far South Side Saturday morning, Illinois State Police said.

The two-vehicle crash involved a car and a semi-truck in the northbound lanes of I-57 near 107th Street at about 4 a.m., police said.

A man and woman, both 19, were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A 21-year-old man later died at Christ Hospital. Authorities have not released their identities.

A 30-year-old man was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition, police said. All four victims were in the car at the time of the crash.

The crash near 107th Street came after an earlier crash on I-57 at 103rd Street.

It is not known what caused the crash, but there was light precipitation at the time of the crash.

Crews closed several lanes as the investigated the crash, which reopened around 7:30 a.m.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
crashtraffic fatalitiesChicagoMorgan Park
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Suspects tie up man, rape woman in South Chicago home invasion, police say
Nose of plane carrying NBA team dented on flight to Chicago
Man, 47, killed in crash with semi-truck on I-94
7 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
10 years later, Stacy Peterson's family hopes disappearance will be solved
First charges filed in Mueller investigation, CNN reports
Police release surveillance video of truck used to kill man Gage Park
'Boxstume' ideas for Halloween
Show More
Naperville man killed by Mexico wave days before twins drown in same place
Janet Jackson visits childhood home in Gary
Playoff game takes place at Chicago Hope Academy after 2 schools forfeited for safety concerns
Police: St. Charles shooting was not result of armed intruder
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Brookfield Zoo animals enjoy Halloween treats
Chicago area woman celebrates 111th birthday
Woman searching for 'guardian angel' who returned lost wallet
Friday Flyover: Conant High School
More Photos