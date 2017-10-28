3 killed, 1 critically injured in I-57 crash on Far South Side

Three people were killed and another critically injured in a crash on I-57 on the Far South Side Saturday morning, Illinois State Police said.The two-vehicle crash involved a car and a semi-truck in the northbound lanes of I-57 near 107th Street at about 4 a.m., police said.A man and woman, both 19, were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A 21-year-old man later died at Christ Hospital. Authorities have not released their identities.A 30-year-old man was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition, police said. All four victims were in the car at the time of the crash.The crash near 107th Street came after an earlier crash on I-57 at 103rd Street.It is not known what caused the crash, but there was light precipitation at the time of the crash.Crews closed several lanes as the investigated the crash, which reopened around 7:30 a.m.