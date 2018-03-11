3 killed, 11 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO --
Three people were killed and at least 11 others have been wounded in citywide shootings since Friday evening.

In the latest fatal shooting, two men were killed in a Little Village neighborhood auto shop on the Southwest Side. Officers responding to a call of a person shot at 5:49 p.m. in the 3300 block of South Lawndale Avenue found 56-year-old Gilberto Casteneda and a 33-year-old man unresponsive with gunshot wounds to their heads, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. They were both pronounced dead at the scene. Casteneda's home address wasn't immediately known.

Hours earlier, a person was shot to death while driving in the South Side Longwood Manor neighborhood. About 3:50 p.m. Saturday, the male was driving north in the 9500 block of South Vincennes when a vehicle pulled up next to him and someone inside fired shots, police said. The male, whose age wasn't immediately known, was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office didn't immediately confirm his death.

The weekend's most recent shooting left a man wounded Sunday morning in the South Austin neighborhood on the West Side. The 28-year-old man was shot in the leg about 4:30 a.m. in the 5400 block of West Adams St., police said. He was taken to Loretto Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

At least 10 other people have been wounded in shootings across Chicago over the weekend.

In addition, a 3-year-old boy accidentally shot his 9-year-old cousin Saturday morning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side, police said.

Last weekend, a man was killed and nine others were wounded in shootings across Chicago.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)

