3 killed, 15 wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday night

At least three people were killed and 15 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday night.The latest fatal shooting happened Sunday morning in the West Side Austin neighborhood on the West Side. A 29-year-old man was shot in the head while walking about 3:40 a.m. in the first block of North Mayfield Avenue, according Chicago Police. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office has not released details about the death.A 27-year-old man was killed Saturday night in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. About 8:40 p.m., the man was shot multiple times in the upper body in the 1100 block of West 65th Street, according to police. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead. The medical examiner's office has not released details about his death.The weekend's first fatal shooting happened within the same hour in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side. Jontae Hunt, 17, was shot in the hip about 8:20 p.m. in the 8600 block of South Michigan Avenue, police and the medical examiner's office said. Hunt, who lived in the same neighborhood, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead at 9:32 p.m.The weekend's latest nonfatal shooting left a 16-year-old boy wounded Sunday afternoon in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side. The boy was shot in the leg at 1:28 p.m. in the 4200 block of West Jackson, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.Another shooting left a man wounded more than nine hours earlier in the Austin neighborhood. The 24-year-old man was dropping off the passengers in his vehicle when shots were fired at 3:51 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Potomac, police said. He was shot in the hand and was treated and released at Resurrection Medical Center.On Saturday night, another man was wounded in Austin. About 10:15 p.m., the 18-year-old was outside a gathering in the 5900 block of West Rice Street when he heard shots and suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, police said. The man was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park where his condition was stabilized.Four hours earlier, a man was shot in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side. About 6:05 p.m., the 29-year-old was walking in the 8800 block of South Parnell when someone fired shots from a vehicle, police said. He was shot in the neck, lower left leg, and left jaw and suffered a graze wound to the right side of his chin and was taken to Christ Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.About an hour and a half earlier, a man was shot in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side. The shooting happened about 4:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of West 52nd Street, police said. The man, whose exact age wasn't known, was shot in the chest and showed up at Mount Sinai Hospital. He was listed in critical condition.Earlier in the afternoon, a man was shot in the West Side Fifth City neighborhood. The 34-year-old was walking about 3:10 p.m. when he heard shots in the 3400 block of West Van Buren and felt pain, according to police. He was treated for a gunshot wound to the back at Stroger Hospital, where he was in good condition.Another man was wounded Saturday afternoon in a Southwest Side Lawndale neighborhood shooting. The 19-year-old was shot in the leg about 1 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Avers, according to police. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital for treatment. His condition wasn't immediately known.A 29-year-old man was wounded more than eight hours before that in the South Shore neighborhood on the South Side. He was on the porch of his home at 4:21 a.m. in the 7800 block of South Saginaw when someone in a passing dark-colored vehicle fired shots, striking him in the right thigh, police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition stabilized.More than two hours earlier, a 37-year-old man was seriously wounded in a shooting on the South Side. At 2:04 a.m., the man was riding in a vehicle traveling north in the 9500 block of South Stony Island when he heard gunfire and realized he'd been shot in the chest, police said. He showed up at Jackson Park Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.Just over 15 minutes earlier, a man was critically wounded in a Lawndale neighborhood shooting on the West Side. The 31-year-old was standing on a sidewalk at 1:47 a.m. in the 1100 block of South Mozart when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and showed up at Mount Sinai, where he was in critical condition.Shortly before 12:30 a.m., a man was shot in the West Side Austin neighborhood. The 37-year-old was standing near a vehicle in the 5500 block of West Van Buren when he heard gunfire and realized he'd been shot in his right leg, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai in good condition.About a half hour earlier, a 21-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side. The man was walking on a sidewalk at 12:01 a.m. in the 1400 block of South Kenneth when another male walked up and fired shots, police said. He suffered gunshot wounds to his buttocks and right leg, as well as a graze wound to the head. He was taken to Mount Sinai, where he was listed in good condition.An 18-year-old man was wounded Friday night in a drive-by shooting in the South Side Chatham neighborhood. The man was walking with a group of friends at 9:55 p.m. in the 8000 block of South Emerald when a dark-colored vehicle drove by and someone inside fired shots, striking him in the foot, police said. He was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.Five minutes earlier, a man was shot after following a Jeep that fled the scene of a crash in the West Side Humboldt Park neighborhood. The 43-year-old witnessed the three-car crash in the 2400 block of West Augusta and followed the Jeep that drove off, police said. A few blocks later, the driver of the Jeep fired at him near the intersection of Augusta Boulevard and California Avenue. He was shot multiple times in the chest and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was in good condition.The weekend's first shooting left a man critically wounded Friday night in the Illinois Medical District on the Near West Side. Officers responding to a call of a person shot found the man on a sidewalk at 9:21 p.m. in the 2300 block of West Ogden, police said. The man, whose age wasn't immediately known, was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.Last weekend, nine people were killed and 28 others were wounded in citywide shootings.