3 killed, 3 others wounded in Chicago shootings since Friday afternoon

Three men were killed and at least three others have been wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday afternoon.In the most recent fatal shooting, a man was gunned down early Saturday while getting onto the Eisenhower Expressway on the Near West Side. He was driving a Pontiac Grand Prix at 1:19 a.m. in 1700 block of West Van Buren when someone in a black sedan fired shots that struck him multiple times in the body, according to Chicago Police. The Grand Prix then rolled down the entrance ramp to Interstate 290 and struck a wall. The man, whose age wasn't immediately known, was pronounced dead at the scene.About 9:30 p.m. Friday, a 39-year-old man was found shot to death in the South Side Hyde Park neighborhood. The man was found on a sidewalk in the 5400 block of South Cornell with gunshot wounds to his head, chest and leg, police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead. He was identified as Jeraun A. McRae, of Chicago.About 5 hours earlier, another man was fatally shot in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side. The 21-year-old was sitting in a parked car at 4:27 p.m. in the 12400 block of South Lowe when another male walked up and fired shots, striking him in the chest, police said. The man then drove off and crashed into several parked cars. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead.The weekend's latest nonfatal shooting left a man wounded early Saturday in the Ashburn neighborhood on the Southwest Side. The 21-year-old was pumping gas about 4:30 a.m. in the 7700 block of South Kenzie when another male walked up and announced a robbery, police said. The robber then opened fire, striking the man in his right arm and abdomen. He was taken to Christ, where his condition stabilized. The shooter made off with an unknown amount of cash.About two hours earlier, a man critically wounded in a South Chicago neighborhood shooting. The 35-year-old was walking into a home at 2:29 a.m. in the 7900 block of South Colfax when someone fired shots from the street that struck him in the back, police said. He was taken to Northwestern in critical condition.Hours earlier, a man was shot and seriously wounded in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. The 57-year-old was shot in the abdomen about 5:25 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of West 69th Street, police said. He was taken to Christ in serious condition.