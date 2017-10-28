Two men and a woman were killed and another man critically injured in a crash on I-57 on the Far South Side Saturday morning, Illinois State Police said.A car slammed into the back of a semi-truck in the northbound lanes of I-57 near 107th Street at about 3:18 a.m., police said. The car then struck a concrete wall.The 19-year-old man driving the car, Julius Green, and 19-year-old Precious Horace, a passenger in the car, were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Another passenger in the car, 21-year-old Monteene Taylor, was transported to Christ Hospital where he later died.Another passenger is in critical condition at Christ Hospital. None of the four crash victims were wearing seat belts, police said.The crash near 107th Street came after an earlier crash on I-57 at 103rd Street.It is not known what caused the crash, but there was light precipitation at the time of the crash.Crews closed several lanes as the investigated the crash, which reopened around 7:30 a.m.