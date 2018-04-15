  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
3 men charged after cops find more than 400 grams of pot at McHenry home

FILE: Marijuana plants are a few weeks away from harvest in the "Flower Room" at the Ataraxia medical marijuana cultivation center in Albion, Ill. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

Sun-Times Media Wire
McHENRY, Ill. --
Three men are facing felony charges after more than 400 grams of marijuana was uncovered Friday morning during a search of their shared home in northwest suburban McHenry.

After receiving multiple complaints of drug activity over the past month, members of the McHenry County Sheriff's Police Task Force served a search warrant at the home in the 500 block of North Front Street, according to the sheriff's office.

Detectives then seized 456 grams of marijuana, 46 vials of liquid THC, 40 rounds of .45 caliber ammunition, cocaine residue, multiple digital scales, packaging materials, drug paraphernalia and $1,272 in cash, the sheriff's office said. The street value of the drugs was estimated at $10,040.

Daniel P. Kosel, Anthony F. Destefano and Lucas A. Altameyer were all arrested for selling marijuana in the area, the sheriff's office.

Kosel, 23, was charged with felony counts of unlawful delivery of cannabis, unlawful possession of cannabis and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, the sheriff's office said. He was also charged with a misdemeanor count of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Destafano, 24, faces felony counts of unlawful delivery of cannabis and unlawful possession of cannabis, the sheriff's office said. He was also charged with misdemeanor counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of ammunition without a valid FOID card.

Altamayer, 25, was charged with a felony count of unlawful possession of cannabis and misdemeanor counts of unlawful possession of cannabis and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, the sheriff's office said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2017.)
Related Topics:
drug bustdrugmarijuanaMcHenry
