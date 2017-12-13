3 Florida men charged in shark dragging video incident

EMBED </>More Videos

3 men charged in shark dragging video. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News at 4:30 a.m. on December 13, 2017. (WPVI)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. --
Florida wildlife officials and prosecutors have charged three men connected to a video of a shark being dragged behind a speeding boat.

A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission news release says 21-year-old Michael Wenzel and 23-year-old Spencer Heintz of Palmetto, along with 28-year-old Robert Lee Benac of Bradenton, each face two felony counts of aggravated animal cruelty. Wenzel and Benac also face a misdemeanor count of illegal method of taking a shark.

The video of the shark being dragged went viral in late July after a Miami sport fisherman criticized it on social media.

FWC Chairman Bo Rivard said in a statement that he hopes the charges send a clear message that this kind of behavior won't be tolerated.

Prosecutors in Hillsborough County are handling the case. Jail records didn't list attorneys for the men.

Related Topics:
u.s. & worldsharksanimalanimal abuseFlorida
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Boy, 14, shot while riding in stolen car; driver crashes into Chicago Lawn library
Shots fired on Dan Ryan temporarily close outbound lanes
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Baby born with heart outside her body
Mom accused of abusing daughter, 2, who suffered skull fracture
Jones claims victory in Alabama; Moore refuses to concede
Mom gets 42-94 years in prison for 3-year-old's beating death
Red Lobster launches Amazon delivery in Chicago area
$1,000 investment with brewery buys you free beer for life
Show More
Make Christmas brighter for young church shooting victim
John Stamos is going to be a dad!
Journalist not required to reveal sources in Laquan McDonald case, judge rules
Maggots, dead mouse found in woman's smelly car
Ice possibly from plane falls through roof of home
More News
Top Video
Journalist not required to reveal sources in Laquan McDonald case, judge rules
Shots fired on Dan Ryan temporarily close outbound lanes
Boy, 14, shot while riding in stolen car; driver crashes into Chicago Lawn library
Jones claims victory in Alabama; Moore refuses to concede
More Video