3 people rescued from Lake Michigan

Chopper 7HD was over Loyola Beach where the Chicago Fire Department rescued two people and was searching for a teenage girl in the water.

The Chicago Fire Department rescued three people from Lake Michigan Friday evening amid choppy water conditions.

Chicago Police said two teenage girls, aged 13 and 14, fell into the water at Loyola Beach in the 1200 block of West Greenleaf Avenue at about 7:30 p.m.

CFD spokesman Larry Langford said the 14-year-old was pulled from the water and taken to St. Francis Hospital. Police said her condition was critical, though Langford said she was expected to be OK.

Langford said a 43-year-old man was also rescued from the water. He was uninjured.

Crews continued searching for the other teenager amid rough water conditions and found her about 20 minutes later. The Chicago Fire Department tweeted at about 8:50 p.m. that emergency responders were attempting CPR.


A beach hazard warning indicating potentially life-threatening waves and rip currents was issued for Cook County and Northwest Indiana, lasting through Friday evening.

This is a developing story.
