2 arrested in Loop chase possibly connected to robbery near Green Line station

CHICAGO (WLS) --Chicago police have arrested two men after a reported chase and are trying to determine if the pair are connected to a beating and robbery of a man near a South Side CTA Green Line station.
The attack occurred at about 8:07 p.m. Sunday near the 35th Street Green Line station, which is also near the Illinois Institute of Technology, police said.
Police said three male suspects wearing hoodies, one of the men wearing a surgical mask, walked up to a man, hit him several times and robbed him before running off.
The victim refused medical attention, police said.
Just after midnight, two men were arrested near Dearborn Avenue and Lake Street after an apparent police chase. A gun was found at the scene.
Police asked one of the suspects to hand over a surgical mask. Police have not confirmed if the arrests are connected to the attack near the Green Line station.
The attack comes after another robbery aboard a CTA Green Line train 4000-block of South Indiana Avenue on Nov. 13. Police have released surveillance images of the man suspected of stealing a woman's cell phone.