3 teens charged after man beaten, robbed on South Side Green Line platform

CHICAGO (WLS) --Three teenagers have been charged after a man was beaten and robbed on a South Side CTA Green Line platform Sunday night.
The attack occurred at about 8:07 p.m. on a platform at the 35th Street Green Line station, which is near the Illinois Institute of Technology, police said.
Police said three male suspects wearing hoodies, one of the them wearing a surgical mask, walked up to a man, and asked him for money. After the victim declined, he was struck multiple times and had his phone snatched, police said.
The robbers asked the man to enter his password for his mobile phone and after he complied, the suspects fled. The victim refused medical attention, police said.
Monday morning, police three male teenagers were taken into custody. The suspects, all 17 years old, were each charged with one felony count of robbery and one teen was also charged with one misdemeanor count of battery.
The attack comes after another robbery aboard a CTA Green Line train 4000-block of South Indiana Avenue on Nov. 13. Police have released surveillance images of the man suspected of stealing a woman's cell phone.