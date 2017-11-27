3 teens charged after man beaten, robbed on South Side Green Line platform

EMBED </>More Videos

Police have arrested two men after a reported chase and are trying to determine if the pair are connected to a robbery near a Green Line station. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Three teenagers have been charged after a man was beaten and robbed on a South Side CTA Green Line platform Sunday night.

The attack occurred at about 8:07 p.m. on a platform at the 35th Street Green Line station, which is near the Illinois Institute of Technology, police said.

Police said three male suspects wearing hoodies, one of the them wearing a surgical mask, walked up to a man, and asked him for money. After the victim declined, he was struck multiple times and had his phone snatched, police said.

The robbers asked the man to enter his password for his mobile phone and after he complied, the suspects fled. The victim refused medical attention, police said.

Monday morning, police three male teenagers were taken into custody. The suspects, all 17 years old, were each charged with one felony count of robbery and one teen was also charged with one misdemeanor count of battery.

The attack comes after another robbery aboard a CTA Green Line train 4000-block of South Indiana Avenue on Nov. 13. Police have released surveillance images of the man suspected of stealing a woman's cell phone.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
robberyCTAman attackedChicagoBronzeville
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Man beaten and robbed near CTA Green Line station
Police release surveillance images of Green Line robbery suspect
Top Stories
3 of 4 Elmhurst burglary suspects in custody
Prince Harry, NU alumna Meghan Markle engaged
Celebs join cause to free sex-trafficking victim in jail for 2004 killing
What to know about Meghan Markle
7 dead, 36 wounded in Thanksgiving weekend shootings across Chicago
Bobcat trapped in grill of car for at least 50 miles
Candidates begin filing petitions for 2018 Illinois primary
Popular porn website opens pop-up store with webcam
Show More
Report: 180 women allege sexual assaults at Massage Envy spas
Facebook threat prompts extra security at Hillcrest HS
Deputies: Woman shoots teen in head during home invasion
Man dies after 7-hour standoff holding baby daughter hostage as family watched
More News
Top Video
Prince Harry, NU alumna Meghan Markle engaged
3 of 4 Elmhurst burglary suspects in custody
Tech the Halls: Hottest gadgets this holiday season
Illinois Legislative Latino Caucus gears up for annual town hall
More Video