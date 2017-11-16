3 teens shot, 2 fatally, in Austin home invasion

Three teenagers were shot, two fatally, during a home invasion in the 5600 block of West Washington Boulevard at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Thursday evening.The two teenage boys and one teenage girl were inside a home when someone entered and demanded the victims' property.One boy was fatally shot in the back and the second boy was fatally shot in the head.The third victim, a 14-year-old girl, was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.Police are investigating the incident.