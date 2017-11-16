3 teens shot, 2 fatally, in Austin home invasion

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Three teenagers were shot, two fatally, during a home invasion in the 5600 block of West Washington Boulevard at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Thursday evening.

The two teenage boys and one teenage girl were inside a home when someone entered and demanded the victims' property.

One boy was fatally shot in the back and the second boy was fatally shot in the head.

The third victim, a 14-year-old girl, was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Police are investigating the incident.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
chicago shootingteenagersteen killedhome invasionAustinChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Missing Mokena bartender found murdered in rural area miles from home, work
Man killed in Dan Ryan expressway shooting and crash, IB local lanes closed
Outlaws have sordid, violent history in metro Chicago
Police investigating sex assault of Lindblom Academy student with cerebral palsy
Man found dead in ditch 5 hours after 911 caller reported him moving
Hamburglar's McDonald's break-in caught on camera
Cook Co. Sheriff investigating attempted child abduction at bus stop
REPORT: Charles Manson close to death in CA hospital
Show More
Mass exoneration: Convictions of 15 men, tied to tainted CPD officer, overturned
Lil Peep dies at 21; rapper, fashion star missed last concert
Woman charged in death of boyfriend's 2-year-old child
Woman who killed pregnant friend, cut out baby gets 40 years to life
Top Stories on ABC7Chicago
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Tom Petty's California lake house listed for $5.9M
Conrad Chicago hotel rooms for $11.14 a night sell out
Chicago Weather: Cars spin out, crash during 1st snowfall of season
Thieves smash displays, steal watches at Mag Mile store for 2nd time
More Photos