3 teens shot, one fatally, in Austin home invasion

Three teenagers were shot, one fatally, during a home invasion in the 5600 block of West Washington Boulevard at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Thursday evening.

The two teenage boys and one teenage girl were inside a home when someone entered and demanded the victims' property.

One boy was fatally shot in the back.

A second boy was shot in the head and the third victim, a 14-year-old girl, was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Police are investigating the incident.
