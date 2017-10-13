4 Chicago high school students hospitalized after eating brownies

Chicago police and fire responded to reports of multiple students who became sick after eating brownies on Friday afternoon at a high school in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police and fire responded to reports of multiple students who became sick after eating brownies on Friday afternoon at a high school in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood.

Five ambulances were sent to Roberto Clemente High School in the 1100-block of North Western Avenue.

Authorities said four students were taken to the hospital in fair condition. Three of them were taken to Norwegian American Hospital and the fourth was taken to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center.

The school was on a soft lockdown while firefighters conducted a floor sweep for additional sick people.
Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
high schoolstudentsoverdosechicago public schoolsUkrainian VillageChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Cubs advance to NLCS 2017, beat Nationals 9-8 in Game 5
Dozens of seniors may have been left by staff at burning senior living center
2 employees killed in foiled North Carolina prison break
Level 2 hazmat warning issued on West Wacker
New mom found dead days after accusing boyfriend of assault
Sanitation workers find diamond ring accidentally thrown in trash
Police search for man who allegedly sexually assaulted child
Man sought after 3 adults, 1 child killed in Ohio
Show More
Sex offender caught after again violating state registry conditions
Mother fatally stabbed trying to break up fighting teens
Mom sues school district after daughter allegedly assaulted by classmates
High-speed chase suspect says Louis Vuitton shoes ruined in cow pasture tackle
More News
Photos
Woman searching for 'guardian angel' who returned lost wallet
Friday Flyover: Conant High School
Friday Flyover: Portage High School
PHOTOS: PAWS receives 34 kittens from Hurricane Irma shelters
More Photos