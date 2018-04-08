4 hurt after knife-wielding man attacks Indianapolis crowd

INDIANAPOLIS --
Authorities say four people have been injured after a knife-wielding man attacked a crowd of people in downtown Indianapolis.

Witnesses say the attack Saturday afternoon on the American Legion Mall and outside the Central Library began after the man made noises over a bullhorn and someone told him to stop. That's when he began cutting people.

Octavia Bridges told WTHR-TV says the man "came approaching me talking about 'I will kill y'all, I will kill all y'all."

Indianapolis Fire Department Battalion Chief Rita Reith says medics transported four people to hospitals, two in critical condition and two in serious condition.

Indianapolis police spokesman Jim Gillespie says one of those injured is a person of interest in the attack.

None of the injured people have been identified.
