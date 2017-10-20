4 inmates charged with murder in North Carolina prison breakout attempt

EMBED </>More Videos

Wisezah Buckman, Seth J. Frazier, Mikel Brady, and Johnathan M. Monk (images courtesy North Carolina Department of Public Safety) (images courtesy North Carolina Department of Public Safety)

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. --
Four inmates allegedly involved in an escape attempt at Pasquotank Correctional Institution that resulted in the deaths of two employees now face charges.

At a news conference Friday, officials said 29-year-old Wisezah Buckman, 33-year-old Seth J. Frazier, 28-year-old Mikel Brady, and 30-year-old Johnathan M. Monk are all charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Correctional Officer Justin Smith, 35, and Correction Enterprises Manager Veronica Darden, 50, were killed by inmates in the escape attempt October 12.

Correctional Officer Justin Smith and Correction Enterprises Manager Veronica Darden


Brady was doing time for shooting a North Carolina Highway Patrol trooper in Durham in 2013.

On Feb. 18, 2013, Brady shot Trooper Michael Potts after he was pulled over on U.S. Highway 70 at Cheek Road near Interstate 85 for a seat belt violation.

Monk - a former Fort Bragg soldier - was doing time for slashing his supervisor's wife with a knife.

Pasquotank Correctional Institution, which currently houses approximately 720 male inmates in close, medium, and minimum custody, is near Elizabeth City, North Carolina.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
prisonmurderNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
2 employees killed in foiled North Carolina prison break
Attempted North Carolina prison break injures at least 14
Top Stories
Willowbrook explosion, fire under investigation; 1 injured
Half million in stolen items recovered from Maywood home
Gunshot wounds found on bodies identified as missing hikers in Joshua Tree
2 Workers trapped in hole in Pingree Grove rescued
How to watch the Orionid meteor shower
PHOTOS: Brookfield Zoo animals enjoy Halloween treats
Woman accused of hitting teacher in face with brick after she claims child choked
Mom, 1-year-old son's limbs severed after attempting to crawl under train
Show More
Airman missing 40 years found living double life in Fla.
ATM skimmers found at 3 Loop Walgreens stores
Man with autism is 3rd murder in 11 days in 1 neighborhood after taking wrong bus
Singer/songwriter Nora Payne found safe after 3 weeks missing
Apple Michigan Avenue to open in Chicago with celebration
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Authorities find arsenal of weapons during child porn investigation
Half million in stolen items recovered from Maywood home
Bush, Obama denounce Trump-era politics without saying his name
More Video