4 shot, 1 fatally, in Avondale

One person was killed and three others were wounded in shootings early Tuesday in the Avondale neighborhood on the Northwest Side.At least some of the victims were shot at 2:44 a.m. in the 3000-block of West Belmont, according to Chicago police. It was unclear if all four were shot in the same location, or if there were two separate shootings in the same area.A 25-year-old man was shot in his body multiple times and was pronounced dead at Illinois Masonic Medical Center. Another man, 37, was in serious condition at the same hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.A 24-year-old woman was shot in the neck and a 20-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the neck. Both were in critical condition at Stroger Hospital.A Shell gas station at the intersection of West Belmont Avenue and North Sacramento Avenue was being investigated as a scene of the shooting.Belmont Avenue was closed to traffic from North Albany Avenue to North Sacramento Avenue as police were investigating.CTA buses on route 77 were being temporarily rerouted in both directions near Belmont, Kedzie, Elston and California as of 5:30 a.m.