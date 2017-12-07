4 shot near Wilson CTA station in Uptown

Someone opened fire Wednesday night near a busy intersection in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood, striking four people. The oldest victim is 57. The youngest victim is 19.All four victims, three men and a woman, were standing on the sidewalk near the CTA station at West Wilson Avenue and North Broadway around 8:15 p.m. Police said that's when two males got out of a car and fired several shots.Authorities said this was not a random shooting. The suspects had a target in mind. Investigators have not said what led up to the shooting, but Alderman James Cappleman (46th Ward) said gang violence will not be tolerated."We will not stand for this type of violence. It's senseless. We're going to work together to make this community safer," Cappleman said.A male, whose age was unknown, was shot multiple times and taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said.The 19-year-old man was shot in the left leg, a 20-year-old woman was shot in the buttocks and the 57-year-old man was shot in both legs, police said. They were also taken to Illinois Masonic, where their conditions stabilized.No one is in custody. The shooting remains under investigation.