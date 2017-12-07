4 shot near Wilson CTA station in Uptown

EMBED </>More Videos

Four people were shot Wednesday night near the Wilson CTA station in the Uptown neighborhood. (WLS)

Cate Cauguiran
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Someone opened fire Wednesday night near a busy intersection in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood, striking four people. The oldest victim is 57. The youngest victim is 19.

All four victims, three men and a woman, were standing on the sidewalk near the CTA station at West Wilson Avenue and North Broadway around 8:15 p.m. Police said that's when two males got out of a car and fired several shots.

Authorities said this was not a random shooting. The suspects had a target in mind. Investigators have not said what led up to the shooting, but Alderman James Cappleman (46th Ward) said gang violence will not be tolerated.

"We will not stand for this type of violence. It's senseless. We're going to work together to make this community safer," Cappleman said.

A male, whose age was unknown, was shot multiple times and taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

The 19-year-old man was shot in the left leg, a 20-year-old woman was shot in the buttocks and the 57-year-old man was shot in both legs, police said. They were also taken to Illinois Masonic, where their conditions stabilized.

No one is in custody. The shooting remains under investigation.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
chicago shootingman shotwoman shotCTAchicago violencegun violencegang violenceChicagoUptown
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
CPD officer shot while chasing suspect on the run
Elgin police: Passenger found safe after car ends up in pond
Woman found dead after East Hyde Park fire, officials say
Man risks life to save wild rabbit close to Thomas Fire flames
No rest in peace during wild west suburban funeral procession
Reports: CPS Inspector General to recommend Claypool be fired
Police release surveillance image of Ukrainian Village sex assault suspect
Police: Baby smothered after brother climbs into crib
Show More
Woman who gave daughter, 13, knife used in teen's stabbing death pleads guilty
Police: Teen raped 16-year-old classmate in school stairwell
Police officer honored for saving Michigan City girl from dog attack
Chance the Rapper surprises CPS students, announces Google's $1M donation
More News
Top Video
Elgin police: Passenger found safe after car ends up in pond
CPD officer shot while chasing suspect on the run
Reports: CPS Inspector General to recommend Claypool be fired
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video