4-Star Chicagoan: 'Cards for Hospitalized Kids' founder Jen Rubino

Jen Rubino started "Cards for Hospitalized Kids" which sends cards to children in the hospital. (WLS)

A connective tissue disorder and 23 surgeries put Jen Rubino in the hospital for years of her life. She was in ICU and in a lot of pain when she received a handmade card from a hospital volunteer.

Rubino credits the card with giving her the strength to recover from her surgeries. Then in 2011, after drawing from her experiences in the hospital, she decided to start a new organization. The group is called "Cards for Hospitalized Kids" and its mission is to make and gather handmade cards so it can deliver them to kids in hospitals in need of some positivity. Since 2011 the group has delivered over 100,000 cards to kids in all 50 states.

For more information on Cards for Hospitalized Kids, visit http://www.cardsforhospitalizedkids.com/.
