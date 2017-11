Four people are in custody after a chose on I-294 in the south suburbs Friday morning.Illinois State Police said they attempted to stop a vehicle on I-294 and 159th Street in Markham at about 3:20 a.m.The vehicle fled and then stopped in Hometown, police said. All four occupants in the vehicle fled on foot.One suspect climbed onto a roof and refused to come down. He eventually came down peacefully and all four suspects are now in custody, police said.