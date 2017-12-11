  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

4 vehicles hit on Detroit highways in possibly linked shootings

EMBED </>More Videos

Michigan State Police are investigating a possible serial shooter on Interstate 94 on Detroit's east side. (WLS)

DETROIT --
Authorities temporarily closed a stretch of one Detroit freeway to search for shell casings or other evidence in the apparently random shootings of four vehicles last week.

State police Lt. Michael Shaw says Monday likely would be the final day for such a search because snow is expected and snowplows will be clearing the pavement.

About two miles of westbound Interstate 94 on Detroit's east side was closed late Monday morning. Due to the weather, state police decided not to shut down a stretch of Interstate 96 where two of the shootings occurred.

Authorities have said they believe Thursday's shootings are linked. A motorist on I-94 was shot in the leg. No one was hurt in the other three vehicles that were shot.

Police say they're looking for a silver or gray sedan.



The most recent driver to come forward is a Southfield woman who said she was hit by gunfire on I-94 near French Road during the same timeframe, according to Michigan State Police.

According to WXYZ-TV, the previous shootings occurred in the area of westbound I-94 near Harper and westbound I-96 near Davison.

WLS-TV contributed to this report.
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
