4 wounded in Little Village shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Four people were wounded in a shooting in the Little Village neighborhood Sunday night.

Police said the victims were standing in the 2200-block of South Sacramento Avenue at about 9:27 p.m. when a gunman approached on foot and fired shots.

A 34-year-old woman was wounded in the right leg and is in stable condition at Mt. Sinai Hospital, a 30-year-old man was shot in the arm and hip and transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition, a 21-year-old man was shot in the chest and transported to Mt. Sinai in critical condition, and a 20-year-old man was wounded in the leg and transported to St. Anthony Hospital.

Area Central detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.
