44-year-old Memphis, Tenn., man ID'd as victim in LondonHouse hotel fall

A man who died after falling from the LondonHouse hotel in Chicago was identified as a 44-year-old from Memphis, Tenn., according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Eric Paul Janssen was pronounced dead at the scene after falling from the 20th floor shortly after 4 p.m. Monday and landing on the sixth floor roof.

The fall appeared to be accidental, Chicago police said.

"He was not an employee of the hotel," said George Jordan, an executive at the LondonHouse hotel.

Autopsy results are expected after 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Janssen fell from a parapet wall, which is a narrow wall that surrounds high floors of tall buildings.

"Usually they're eight to 12 inches wide, and it would go around the outside edge of the building," said Steve Sicurella, a contract worker familiar with parapet walls.

It was immediately unknown whether the man was authorized to be in the restricted area or how he got to the area.

The LondonHouse is located at 85 East Wacker Drive in the Loop and overlooks the Chicago River.
