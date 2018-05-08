4.6-magnitude earthquake strikes near Mt. San Gorgonio, 20 miles NW of Palm Springs, USGS says

A preliminary-magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck about six miles south-southeast of Mt. San Gorgonio on Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake occurred at 4:49 a.m. at a depth of 8 miles, the USGS said. Its epicenter was located 8 miles north of Cabazon and 20 miles northwest of Palm Springs.

Residents reported feeling the temblor in San Bernardino, Banning, Lake Elsinore and Colton - as well as such far-flung areas as Woodland Hills and Laguna Niguel.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.
