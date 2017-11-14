4th person fatally shot in Tampa in possible serial spree

EMBED </>More Videos

A fourth person was shot dead Tuesday in a Florida neighborhood where residents fear they are being stalked by a serial killer. (WLS)

TAMPA, Fla. --
A fourth person was shot dead Tuesday in a Florida neighborhood where residents fear they are being stalked by a serial killer.

Tampa police say residents of the city's Seminole Heights neighborhood reported hearing shots just before 5 a.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived, they found the body of a man in the street.

Spokesman Steve Hegarty said detectives can't immediately say whether Tuesday's shooting is related to last month's spree where three people were slain during a 10-day span, leading to increased police patrols. All were alone and had gotten off a bus when they were gunned downed at night for no apparent reason. None were robbed.

Police have released surveillance videos of a hooded suspect. In a security video taken moments after Benjamin Mitchell became the first victim on Oct. 9, the suspect is running from the scene.

"I've come up with four reasons why this person is running," Police Chief Brian Dugan said last month. "One, they may be late for dinner. Two, they're out exercising. Three, they heard gunshots. And number four, they just murdered Benjamin Mitchell."

Two days after Mitchell, 22, was shot, Monica Hoffa, 32, was gunned down. And on Oct. 19, Anthony Naiboa, 20, was shot after taking the wrong bus home from his new job. Police patrolling nearby heard the gunshots and rushed to the scene to find Naiboa dead.

Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn told officers at a briefing last month to hunt the suspect down and "bring his head to me."

Seminole Heights is a working-class neighborhood northeast of downtown Tampa that's slowly becoming gentrified. Run-down homes sit next to renovated, historic bungalows, and trendy restaurants have sprung up near auto body shops.

Residents and business owners have said there are car burglaries and fights between kids, but nothing like this.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
investigationhomicidehomicide investigationu.s. & worldserial killershootingman shotman killedFlorida
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 arrested in Oak Park after West Town carjacking, chase
Girl, 16, charged in robbery near Roosevelt University
Sessions to testify before House Judiciary Committee
2 shot on Chinatown Feeder ramp
Wired Away: Couple loses life savings during home purchase
Officer, neighbors save Michigan City girl from dog attack
Illinois governor's race: Biss likens Pritzker to Trump on release of tax returns
Chicago hotel offering rooms for $11.14 a night
Show More
Prosecutors: Man tortured girlfriend's son because he thought child was gay
More than 103 million Americans will have high blood pressure under new guidelines
Teen killed in hit-and-run was on phone with her mom
Another 12 students charged in Penn State hazing death
More News
Top Video
2 arrested in Oak Park after West Town carjacking, chase
Girl, 16, charged in robbery near Roosevelt University
Wired Away: Couple loses life savings during home purchase
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video