5 adults, 4 children injured in crash after high speed police chase

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A police chase ended in a crash that sent five adults and four children to the hospital with serious injuries Saturday night.

Witnesses said the pursued vehicle crashed into oncoming traffic after it ran a stop sign at South Kostner Avenue and West Fillmore Street in North Lawndale.

Chevon Dozier was at the intersection when the vehicles drove through.

"We hit the brakes immediately. He drove past us at the speed of light," Dozier said. "The cop was behind him going even faster. The guy lost control right before the viaduct. He hit a red truck. The red truck hit another car oncoming, flew up in the air, spun over. It was ridiculous."

The chase began after officers responded to reports of ten to 15 shots were fired in the 1800 block of South Springfield Avenue in North Lawndale and saw a car that matched the description of the wanted vehicle.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled and officer followed, officers said.

According to police, the vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign and struck four other vehicles.

The squad car had its lights and siren on, but witnesses said they questioned the need for such a high rate of speed. According to employees at a nearby tire shop, the cars may have been traveling in excess of 80 miles per hour.

"I saw like two or three cars flip over, people trying to get out of the cars," said witness Marco Cuellar. "Some of them, they just fly through the window. It was very bad."

"I understand who you all are chasing, but look who ended up on the ground," Dozier said. "I saw a man crawling out of his car today."

Chicago Police Department policy states that: "A motor vehicle pursuit must conform to the following balancing test: The necessity to immediately apprehend the fleeing suspect outweighs the level of inherent danger created by a motor vehicle pursuit."

It is unclear whether this standard was met. CPD is investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
car accidentChicagoHoman Square
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Chicago celebrates St. Patrick's Day
Loyola Ramblers beat Tennessee Volunteers 63-62 in second round of NCAA Tournament
4 victims of FIU bridge collapse identified by police
Police: Man found dead fell from 21st floor in the Loop
Prosecutors: Markham man allegedly killed estranged wife, abducted own children
Former CPD Superintendent McCarthy to run for mayor
1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at California mall
Man stabbed on Metra MD-North train headed to Union Station
Show More
Out-of-control pickup truck in Northlake injures 2, damages cars, restaurant
Thank you, UMBC: Little Caesars giving away free pizza
4 men wounded in Harvey strip club shooting
Simeon students make amends after classmates trash Walmart during walkout
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowstorm hits Chicago area
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
More Photos