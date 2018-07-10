5 found shot to death, including children, inside Delaware home

EMBED </>More Videos

5 found shot to death in Prices Corner home. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on July 10, 2018. (WPVI)

PRICES CORNER, Del. --
Delaware State Police are investigating the deaths of five people, including three children, found inside of a Prices Corner home on Monday night.

Authorities confirmed that a 42-year-old man, 41-year-old woman, and three children under the age of eight died of apparent gunshot wounds.

Police were called around 8 p.m. to the home on the 2700 block of Ferris Road.

Despite the large police presence at the scene, Delaware State Police say there is no concern for public safety.
EMBED More News Videos

Raw footage from the Action Cam at the scene of a multiple-death investigation in Delaware.



Neighbors said that on Sunday they saw the five family members outside their home.

"We're kind of in shock," said one neighbor. "I'm concerned because there is no activity besides paramedics and police."

Investigators have not released the identity of the victims, pending family notification.

Autopsies will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

If anyone has information about this incident, they are asked to contact Detective D. Grassi of the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit at 302-365-8441.

EMBED More News Videos

5 found shot to death in Prices Corner. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on July 10, 2018.

EMBED More News Videos

Delaware State Police investigate multiple death: Annie McCormick reports on Action News at 11 p.m., July 9, 2018

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware newsbody foundu.s. & worldchild killedman killedwoman killedDelaware
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
American tourist killed in Mexico City
Thailand cave rescue: All 12 boys, soccer coach rescued
Woman shot while riding in vehicle in Pilsen
MIRACLE SURVIVAL: Baby found buried alive under sticks
$27K in Apple merchandise stolen in seconds
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in NJ
Car crashes into Blue Island Library
2 stabbed, 1 fatally, after fight on CTA bus
Show More
Lake Forest mansion on Lake Michigan hits market at $15M
El Chapo lawyers say USA using 'sandbag' tactics in records dump
'Bachelorette' Becca selects her final four
What we know about Brett Kavanaugh, nominee to Supreme Court
More News